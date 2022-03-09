Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
