Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
