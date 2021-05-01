Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.