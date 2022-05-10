The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 57 degrees i…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of su…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared…