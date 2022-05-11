Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 57 degrees i…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of su…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.