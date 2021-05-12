Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.