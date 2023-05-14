Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
