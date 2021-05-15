Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.