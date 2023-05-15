Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.