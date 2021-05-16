Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees t…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The a…
This evening in Park Hills: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the foreca…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and vari…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hill…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills people will see temperatures in…