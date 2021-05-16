Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.