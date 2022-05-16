Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
