Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.