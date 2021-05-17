 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

