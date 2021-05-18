 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

