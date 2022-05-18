Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.