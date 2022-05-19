The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
Park Hills's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. …
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…