Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
