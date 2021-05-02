Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021
