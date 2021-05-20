Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.