Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
