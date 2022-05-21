Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.