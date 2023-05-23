Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…