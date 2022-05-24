Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.