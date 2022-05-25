Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.