Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
