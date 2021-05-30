Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
