Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South.