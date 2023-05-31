The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
