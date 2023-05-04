The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
