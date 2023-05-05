Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.