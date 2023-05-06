Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.