Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. We…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.