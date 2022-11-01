Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.