Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.