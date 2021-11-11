Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.