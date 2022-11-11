Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.