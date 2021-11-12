 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

