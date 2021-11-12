Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. To…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should…