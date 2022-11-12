Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.