It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It should…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain and thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expecte…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 …
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…