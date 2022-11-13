Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It should…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain and thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.…