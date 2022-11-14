Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.