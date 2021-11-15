Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.