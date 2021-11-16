Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tod…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
This evening in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It sh…