Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.