Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.