Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

