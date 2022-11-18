Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Park Hills area shou…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low near 30F. Winds light and va…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 de…