Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

