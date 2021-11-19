Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tod…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Park Hills w…
This evening in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It sh…