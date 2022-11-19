Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.