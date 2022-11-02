Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.