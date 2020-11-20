 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

