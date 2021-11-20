Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tod…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Park Hills w…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It shou…