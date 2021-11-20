 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

