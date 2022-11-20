Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Park Hills area shou…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. It sho…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low near 30F. Winds light and va…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.